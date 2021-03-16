Announcement SANTA BARBARA SUMMER SOLSTICE THEME 2021

We’re delighted to announce the theme for the 2021 Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Celebration: BLOOM!

CALL TO ARTISTS FOR POSTER AND T-SHIRT DESIGN:



We wonder what our fantastic community of artists will bloom up to illustrate our theme!

A $250 honorarium will be awarded to the artist whose work is selected to be featured on 2021 Solstice t-shirts and posters.



We’re always on the lookout for new talent. Even if, ESPECIALLY if, you’ve never proposed a design for our collectable posters and T-shirts, it’s time to give it your best shot! This could be your year to shine!



An exhibit of submissions will be shown via Facebook for the public to vote. A community panel will select the 2021 featured artist by mid April.



Guidelines



1. Up to 3 images in jpeg form (72 dpi) to be emailed to solstice@solsticeparade.com by

March 29 at 5 PM for consideration.



2. Works are encouraged to support the theme: “Bloom”, though all artwork submitted will be considered.



3. Artists must own the work and or have rights to reproduce the work if it has already

been sold.

4. Works submitted must be suitable for Summer Solstice Celebration marketing materials. We reserve the right to be selective about works submitted and exhibited.

5. After the selection process is complete, a $250 check will be awarded to the artist for work selected to represent Solstice 2021 in t-shirts, posters and in all marketing materials.

6. Two t-shirts and two posters will be awarded to the artist, plus a write up on the Solstice website, a press release, inclusion in e-newsletter and social media.

SANTA BARBARA SUMMER SOLSTICE 2021 FESTIVITIES

We are still in the process of finalizing our 2021 festivities given current and projected COVID-19 restrictions. What we have in the works:

A blooming garden of pop up art installations that Solstice Artists and the entire community create including on the exterior of homes, local businesses and other notable sites that you can visit at your leisure in June!

An hour-long segment to be professionally filmed at the Community Arts Workshop and aired on TVSB and KEYT June 27th.

A locally crafted Virtual Parade to be released on the Solstice YouTube Channel, June 27th.

CALL TO ARTISTS FOR ART INSTALLATIONS

Are you interested in becoming an Artist in Residence and creating a pop up art installation for this year’s Solstice celebration? E-mail your proposal and contact information to solstice@solsticeparade.com. Please include Art Installation Proposal in the subject line. Those chosen will hear back from Solstice via e-mail. We have a limited number of paid Artist in Residence positions open so get your proposals in early!

CALL TO MUSICIANS

Continuing our tradition of showcasing musical talent, we are accepting music video submissions for a performance series and/or inclusion in the KEYT Segment or Virtual Parade video.

Submission details and guidelines will be available in the next few weeks on our website at

www.solsticeparade.com.

CALL FOR COMMUNITY PARTICIPATION

There are multiple ways for YOU to get involved in Solstice this year.

Start dreaming up your costume and prepare to reserve your spot be professionally filmed at the Community Arts Workshop in May! The filming will be part of an hour-long segment to be aired on TVSB and KEYT June 27th.

Want to create something on your own? Send us your short videos (horizontal, not vertical) and photos for inclusion in the Virtual Parade video!

Submission details and guidelines will be available in the next few weeks on our website at

www.solsticeparade.com.

A little camera shy? Why not create your very own Solstice House/Business Float. Please be sure to let us know what you are doing so we can include it in our self-guided tour. Send us your name and the location of the decorated business or home to solstice@solsticeparade.com. Include Float in the subject line.

Together we will BLOOM in 2021!

Have questions or ideas for inclusion? Email our 2021 Project Coordinator at solstice@solsticeparade.com

