The Black Cat Club

There is a common myth that black cats are less likely to find their forever homes, but you would never know it here at the Indy. Despite being purr-ceived as a bad omen of sorts, as luck would have it, three Indy staffers just so happened to adopt a black cat in 2020. No, we did not coordinate. Yes, we do exchange pictures.

“Pixel enjoys chewing on plastic he should not chew on, sunny patches, and screaming. His most favorite thing in this world is a fresh pipe cleaner, which he likes to bat around and then proceed to drown,” says Ava Talehakimi.

Delaney Smith says, “As a one-eyed black cat, Luna was the last to be adopted from the group of Los Angeles foster cats sent to Santa Barbara County. Though many hesitated to take Luna into their homes, she has grown into the most loving, playful, and mischievous cat I’ve ever had. After just a few months in our home, Luna is an official part of our family.”

Celina Garcia is convinced her that cat, Gael, is actually an old man trapped in a tuxedo cat’s body straight out of The Lobster cinematic universe. Gael is also an escape-artist in training.

