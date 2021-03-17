Announcement The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber Presents the Carpinteria State of the City on Friday

The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, from Goleta to Carpinteria will host a virtual Carpinteria State of the City on Friday, March 19th at 9:00 AM – 10:30 AM which was filmed live from the LinkedIn Campus in Carpinteria.

Guest speakers include the City Mayor Wade Nomura and City Manager Dave Durflinger, Superintendent, Carpinteria Unified School District, Diana Rigby, and Peter Rupert, Ph.D., Professor of Economics at UC Santa Barbara and the Director of the Economic Forecast Project.

The City Mayor and City Manager will discuss business recovery and economic support, legislative activities, investment in capital projects, new development, and city financials. Diana Rigby will give an overview of the Carpinteria Unified School District, transition of operations amidst the pandemic, financial aid relief, and Measure U building projects. Dr. Peter Rupert will present a synopsis of unemployment, cannabis, leisure and hospitality, and retail and housing markets in Santa Barbara County.

The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber is dedicated to the economic health and vitality of communities from Goleta to Carpinteria. With the ongoing pandemic, the information to be presented is more crucial than ever to inform our business and community members on critical information about their community and government, and to provide a comprehensive update on the ever-changing business landscape.

Register at Carpinteria State of the City | Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber

Thank you to our Title Sponsor – COX Communications

Many thanks to our Corporate sponsors: Agilent Technologies, Carp Growers, Chevron, Community West Bank, Courtyard Marriott Santa Barbara Goleta, Exxon Mobil, LinkedIn, Lure Films, Noozhawk, Pacific Coast Times, Procore, Residence Inn Marriott Santa Barbara Goleta, Santa Barbara City College Foundation, Signature Flight Support, The Towbes Group, and UCLA Health.

Thank you to our Supporting Sponsors: Atlantic Aviation, Bega N.A., Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, City of Carpinteria, E.J. Harrison and Sons, Latitude 34 Technologies, Marborg Industries, Meister & Nunes, PC, Montecito Bank & Trust, Pacific Premier Bank, Santa Barbara Airport, Santa Barbara Independent, Suzanne Elledge Planning and Permitting Services, Inc., and Village Properties.

Carpinteria is the first of the 4-part State of the City series. We intend to feature Santa Barbara in April, Goleta in May, and the State of the County in June.

