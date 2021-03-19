Letters Keep the Republic

Most of us breathed a sigh of relief when the Democrats won Congress and the Presidency. We all had a feeling that this was just the first battle in a new civil war between the irritational extreme right and the moderate Democratic Party. Fox News has veered even more radically to the right and is spewing their distorted “own facts” about the past election in order to support a war on the voting rights of the Black, minority, and other groups.

More than 250 bills in Republican-controlled state legislatures are making their way into law in order to suppress early voting, and mail in voting. The Republicans do not believe in a true Republic, and as Benjamin Franklin stated in a question after the Constitutional Convention, “Do we have a Monarchy or a Republic?” He famously replied, ”A Republic if you can keep it”! He was a brilliant man and a student of human nature. But even Franklin would be flummoxed about our current situation.

We need to get rid of the filibuster and enact new voting rights, or we will lose our Republic to the fascist right wing, which, some say, is similar to the Third Reich!

Add to Favorites