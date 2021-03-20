Letters COVID Is Not a Hoax

Donald Trump and his acolytes are demanding credit for development of COVID vaccines and the recent successful distribution to both red and blue states across the country. In reality, the best that can be said about Trump’s alleged leadership on this issue is that it has “evolved.”

(1) Trump began by saying COVID-19 was a hoax and no more serious than the flu. (2) Later he said, “It (the ‘hoax’) will disappear like a miracle.” (3) This was followed by his suggestions that (barring a miracle) it can be cured by ingesting hydroxychloroquine, shooting bleach into your veins, or shining ultra-violet rays into your colon. (4) Then vaccines were developed, and he said, “We are not a supply chain” and distribution is up to cities and states. But, he threatened to sabotage their efforts by withholding funds from states which had not voted for him and from mayors or governors who criticized any of his policies! (5) Jared Kushner, his son-in-law and trusted advisor, said that vaccines stored in warehouses were “our“ stockpile (i.e., the exclusive property of the Trump/Kushner criminal cartel) not “their” stockpile (i.e. the aforementioned cities and states). (6) Trump promoted maskless super-spreader rallies throughout his campaign for a second term in office. (7) In January of this year, he and Melania got vaccinated without making it public as this would have contradicted his absurd hoax, miracle, and bogus cure narratives.

How will this glorified carnival barker, Donald J. Trump (aka “The Greatest Low on Earth”), be remembered in regard to his performance during the COVID-19 pandemic? Will it be for facilitating vaccine development or distribution? No. It will, instead, be for his shameless self-promotion and gross incompetence resulting in the deaths of more than 500,000 Americans and millions of grieving family members and friends.

