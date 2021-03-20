Letters History Will Be Kind

After watching the wonderful documentary Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President, it is a sobering reminder of how special this man is. No question: Within 50 years or maybe much less, Jimmy Carter will be celebrated as the equivalent of a Protestant/evangelical saint. History will recognize his genuine accomplishment of delicately balancing the imperatives of faith with public policy. In time, we will realize that the tenor of our present partisan comments is simply a symptom of a passing affliction of hyperpolarized acrimony. Events will surely arise that will cause many more of us to behave like adults.

In time, many more of us also will honor real human progress rather than ingrained biases and cherished political ideologies.

Add to Favorites