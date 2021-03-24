Letters Coastal Politics

Dear Governor Newsom,

I am a registered voter and I have lived along the California coast for my entire life of 60 years. Currently, I live and work within the Coastal Zone in Carpinteria.

Das Williams should not be appointed to the Coastal Commission. He is a very slick and controversial politician who has betrayed our community and broken many promises.

Our county grand jury highlighted the inappropriate campaign contributions raised by Das Williams that influenced a rule-making process that was highly flawed and resulted in much suffering in our county due to incompatible land uses and an illogical and unproductive system of taxation.

Das Williams has continually displayed poor judgement in his rush to become more influential. Please appoint someone with more maturity, integrity, and humility to our Coastal Commission.

