Announcement Community Invited to Contribute to New Climate Action Plan Two Virtual Workshops this Thursday, March 25 Offered at 12 p.m. or 6:30 p.m.

Community members and business leaders are invited to participate in a workshop this Thursday, March 25 for the development of the County’s 2030 Climate Action Plan. This important initiative seeks to reduce community carbon emissions by 50 percent by 2030 and enhance climate resilience in the unincorporated areas of the county.

For the public’s convenience, the same workshop is being offered at midday and in the evening. Use these links to register for either the noon workshop or 6:30 p.m. workshop. To learn more, sign up for updates, and engage with online tools, go to countyofsb.org/oneclimate.

“In order to achieve this goal, we must prioritize the most impactful solutions, while supporting economic recovery and enhancing community resilience,” said Second District Supervisor Gregg Hart. “The Climate Action Plan is about more than reducing carbon. It’s a means to improve social equity and quality of life by making walking and biking safer, preserving and enhancing open spaces, making buildings more efficient, improving air quality, and enhancing energy resilience.”

The County has initiated the planning process through the One Climate Initiative, holding targeted listening group sessions, and convening an Equity Advisory & Outreach Committee. The workshop will provide the public an opportunity to learn about the County’s climate action history, successes and lessons learned. Participants are invited to contribute their perspectives and ideas for future policies, projects and programs that will be considered for reducing emissions.

The workshop will be recorded and posted at countyofsb.org/oneclimate.

