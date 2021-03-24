Briefs Santa Barbara County to Receive Increase in Vaccine Dose Allocation

Santa Barbara County is receiving an increased allocation of the COVID-19 vaccine for all eligible groups.

The county is in a partnership with the Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA) and the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention called the Health Center COVID-19 Vaccine Program. The program has begun increasing vaccine supplies at select HRSA-funded health centers, including the Santa Barbara County Health Care Centers.

The increased supply will allow the Public Health Department to offer more vaccine appointments at locations across the county, starting with the Dick DeWees Community & Senior Center in Lompoc from March 28 through April 3 to all eligible groups. Eligible groups include people over the age of 65, health-care workers, education and childcare workers, emergency service workers, food and agriculture workers, and people between the ages of 16-64 with high-risk medical conditions.

To register for a vaccine appointment, eligible community members can visit Public Health’s website or call 2-1-1 and press option 4 for assistance beginning Thursday, March 25, at 9 a.m. The call center is open seven days a week, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

