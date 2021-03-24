Announcement Volunteer Actors Needed for City TV

The City Creeks Division and City TV are looking for volunteer actors for the next Creeks Division Public Service Announcement campaign, showing Santa Barbara residents taking positive steps to keep our creeks and ocean healthy. Filming is scheduled for four dates in April, and will take place outdoors at various locations within the City of Santa Barbara.

Filming will take place in the City of Santa Barbara, exact locations to be announced. Participants will need to provide their own transportation. Contact Creeks@SantaBarbaraCA.gov with any questions.

Please fill out this form and we’ll be in touch soon!

