Ventura Man Killed In Highway 154 Crash

A 39-year-old Ventura man was killed in a two-car accident on State Route-154 east of Lake Cachuma Village at 3:50 a.m. Thursday.

The Ventura man was driving a Toyota westbound on the highway while the other driver, 34-year-old Ernest Gilbert of Santa Barbara, was driving a Dodge eastbound. The collision occurred when the Toyota driver made an unsafe turn and crossed over the double yellow lines and crashed into Gilbert. Gilbert is currently in Cottage Hospital with major injuries, and the Toyota driver died.

The California Highway Patrol, the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office, and Santa Barbara County Fire Personnel responded to the scene. At this time, it is unknown whether drugs or alcohol were involved. The crash is still under investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to call (805) 688-5551.

