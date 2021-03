More Like This

The City of Santa Barbara invites you to take a confidential survey regarding your perspectives on the next Chief of Police and the Police Department. The survey will begin a conversation about what is needed in this key position. We look forward to your feedback and value your opinion!To take the survey, go here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/D9KVBPB?utm_source=March+29%2C+2021&utm_campaign=City+News+in+Brief&utm_medium=email

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.