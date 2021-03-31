Letters Doubt

Regarding the opinion piece “Georgia: Shooting ‘The Other,’” the interesting thing is this thing just happened, no one knows all the facts, yet there’s a complete story written up. I think it’s best that when facts are figured out that stories and opinions are written. When someone just immediately just says, “Oh, it’s a hate crime,” and they have no idea of what the motive is or anything, it’s really a disservice to the community and it just builds strife.

And with the COVID-19 going on, most of the country’s joy has been stolen. I would like to see more responsible writing.

Editor’s Note: The editorial states authorities had not yet confirmed it was a hate crime.

Add to Favorites