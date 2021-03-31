Letters The Pot Bubbles

Governor Newsom!

I can’t tell you how strongly I oppose the appointment of Das Williams to the Coastal Commission! He has done a terrible job of representing his constituencies in the South County regarding the explosive growth of cannabis. To put him in this position would completely abandon us as residents with no other protection against the monied interests that have influenced Mr. Williams. He promises but does not keep.

Jim Mannoia is president of the Polo Condos association in Carpinteria.

Add to Favorites