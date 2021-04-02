Announcement Construction Update

**Please note: Crews will be finishing up work on southbound Highway 101 in Carpinteria and then shift lanes onto the new median and southbound areas. This will prepare for the next stage of construction on the mountain-side of the freeway. Please expect alternating closures of southbound and northbound freeway ramps in Carpinteria at night. Consecutive ramps in the same direction will not be closed at the same time.

Closures (weather and COVID-19 precautions permitting)

*Please remember to Slow for the Cone Zone and use care throughout the construction zone. The speed limit is reduced to 55 mph for safety throughout the construction areas.*

Northbound Highway 101 Sunday nights, 9:00 pm – 5:00 am, 1 lane: Bailard Ave to Santa Claus Ln and N Padaro Ln to Sheffield Dr, on- and off-ramps at Bailard Ave, Casitas Pass Rd, Linden Ave, and Santa Monica Rd Monday – Thursday nights, 8:00 pm – 5:00 am, 1 lane: Bailard Ave to Santa Claus Ln and N Padaro Ln to Sheffield Dr, on- and off-ramps at Bailard Ave, Casitas Pass Rd, Linden Ave, and Santa Monica Rd

Southbound Highway 101 Sunday nights, 10:00 pm – 7:00 am, 1 lane: Sheffield Dr to N Padaro Ln and Santa Claus Ln to Bailard Ave, on- and off-ramps at Carpinteria Ave, Reynolds Ave, Linden Ave, Casitas Pass Rd, and Bailard Ave Monday – Thursday nights, 8:00 pm – 5:00 am, 1 lane: Sheffield Dr to N Padaro Ln and Santa Claus Ln to Bailard Ave, on- and off-ramps at Carpinteria Ave, Reynolds Ave, Linden Ave, Casitas Pass Rd, and Bailard Ave Consecutive ramps in the same direction will not be closed at the same time. Please use the ramp before or after each closure. On-ramp at Sheffield Dr , closed for the duration of the project , anticipated reopening 2023 , drivers can use the southbound on-ramps at Wallace Ave and N Padaro Ln Off-ramp at Sheffield Dr , closed for up to 16 months, anticipated reopening end of 2021, drivers can use the southbound off-ramp at San Ysidro Rd Off-ramp at Carpinteria Ave , reo pened on March 29

Evans Ave Undercrossing Flaggers will direct traffic with alternating lane closures as needed during daytime work.

Sheffield Dr & N Jameson Ln Temporary stop signs have been installed at the intersection of Sheffield Dr and N Jameson Ln for the duration of construction of the Summerland segment.

N & S Jameson Ln, Olive Mill Rd, Coast Village Rd, on- and off-ramps at Olive Mill & San Ysidro Rds Crews will pothole to confirm utility locations in preparation for upcoming work on the roundabouts and freeway improvements. Flaggers will direct traffic as needed week of April 4th: near the intersection of San Ysidro Rd and North and South Jameson Ln between 7:00 am and 5:00 pm daily week of April 11th: near the intersection of Olive Mill and Coast Village Rd between 7:00 am and 5:00 pm daily Tuesday, April 13, closed 9:00 am – 3:00 pm Southbound off-ramp at Olive Mill Rd, drivers can use the off-ramp at San Ysidro Northbound on-ramps at San Ysidro and Olive Mill Rds, ramps will not be closed at the same time to allow drivers to use the open ramp



*To view detour maps, please visit www.SBROADS.com and select the project segment.

Highway 101: Summerland

The Summerland segment is located between Sheffield Drive and North Padaro Lane.

Highway 101 (median and fast lane areas in the construction zone) Crews will continue to excavate and place base for upcoming median and lane improvements. Crews will also begin paving the asphalt base layer for upcoming Continuously Reinforced Concrete Pavement later this spring. Crews will install underground storm drains and new drainage features.

Sheffield Drive Interchange Work will continue on the retaining walls, temporary supports and bridge span (superstructure – see photo below).



Credit: Courtesy

Trees & Cormorants (near southbound Hwy 101) The Highway 101: Carpinteria to Santa Barbara project has employed measures to balance effective freeway construction with environmental protections specifically related to cormorants, a protected bird species. In response to increased concerns over the use of auditory deterrent measures, the project team is taking steps to shift the focus of activity to rely more heavily on visual deterrents and human presence to help significantly reduce or eliminate the use of air blasts. Please expect to see biologists monitoring the area daily and tree crews rotating visual deterrents. Climbers will also be switching out the use of mylar flash tape for other visual deterrents, including owl silhouettes. Trees will remain as part of the longterm habitat.

Evans Avenue Undercrossing Crews continue to build the bridge span.

N. Padaro Interchange Concrete recycling continues.



Highway 101: Carpinteria | Credit: Courtesy

Highway 101 & Ramps Southbound Hwy 101 & Ramps Lanes and off-ramps Crews are finishing up work on the southbound side in preparation for shifting lanes. Please expect alternating lane and ramp closures as noted above. Northbound Hwy 101 & Ramps Northbound lanes After switching traffic, crews will begin breaking up old pavement to prepare for upcoming work on new freeway lanes. Santa Monica Rd ramps Crews will construct temporary ramp improvements to prepare for the next stage of work where freeway lanes are shifted toward the southbound side.

Franklin & Santa Monica Creek Bridges Crews are finishing work on safety barriers.

Sound walls Southbound Hwy 101 between Carpinteria & Santa Ynez Avenues The in-and-out blocks are up, and crews will be installing access gates for the new wall. Crews are finishing up the safety barriers along the southbound shoulder (see photo above at Santa Ynez Ave).



Highway 101: Linden and Casitas Pass

Landscaping The landscaping contractor is planting and mulching along Casitas Pass Road, Highway 101, Linden Avenue, and Via Real.



