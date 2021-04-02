Coronavirus News What Will You Do Once Released from COVID Captivity?

The Indy Staff in pre-COVID times. | Credit: Courtesy

Vaccinations open to everyone 16 and older on April 15, giving a sense of relief from the COVID Year of Fear — after two weeks of immunity has built up at any rate.

Are you as eager for life to return to normal as we are? The Independent would like to hear from our readers:

1) What’s the first “normal” thing you want to do once you’re fully vaccinated?

2) Tell us about finally getting the shot! Why’d you do it?

3) Was there a tradition you modified to make happen this past very weird year?

4) Can you remember the last thing you did with friends or family before the shutdown? Tell us about it! Send us a photo! (preferably high resolution)

Please email responses by April 6 to Jean Yamamura at jean@independent.com, and be sure to include your full name and phone number.

In the meantime, while you wait for the shot or for maximum immunity, please wear your mask, wash your hands, keep your distance, and help us all get back to normal.

Add to Favorites