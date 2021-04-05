Living 32 Bar Blues Partners with Notes for Notes Clothing Company T-Shirt Sales Will Benefit Nonprofit’s Youth Music Programs

Since the onset of COVID-19, arts education programs have been hit especially hard. Santa Barbara music nonprofit Notes for Notes is no stranger to these challenges.

Founded in 2006, Notes for Notes provides and staffs after-school recording studios in Boys & Girls Clubs across the country, allowing kids to explore, create, and record music for free. But the restrictions and closures of the pandemic have made it challenging for the nonprofit to continue its outreach.

That’s where fellow Santa Barbara organization 32 Bar Blues comes in. Acting on its history of art appreciation, the clothing company was inspired to create a partnership with Notes for Notes to fundraise for its youth music programs.

“When I started 32 Bar Blues, I wanted to create a business that gave back to the musicians who brought me joy,” said founder Bruce Willard.

The result of the collaboration is a colorful, retro-inspired T-shirt, the profits of which will go directly to Notes for Notes.

The shirt, which has quickly become a customer favorite, will be offered through the spring and summer 2021 season and is available for purchase on the 32 Bar Blues website.

Also on the website is an entire section dedicated to Notes for Notes, which features work from musicians Joe Bonamassa and Peter Frampton.

