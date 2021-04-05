Announcement Community Members 16 Years of Age and Older Now Eligible for the COVID-19 Vaccine at Public Health Vaccination Sites

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) — Santa Barbara County residents who are 16 years of age and older are able to make an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine beginning today for Public Health Community Vaccination Clinics in Santa Maria happening this week using the Pfizer vaccine. Those 18 years of age and older can now make an appointment for Santa Barbara vaccination clinics happening Tuesday, April 6 and Thursday, April 8 since Moderna and Johnson& Johnson will be used at this site. Additionally, Lompoc Valley Medical Center will expand eligibility to all who qualify based on vaccine available. Effective April 15, people 16 years of age and older will also be eligible to schedule appointments at any of the participating pharmacies, hospitals, or health care providers as supply is available. These locations may be able to begin sooner, depending on availability of vaccines.

“We have reached a critical moment in our vaccination efforts where all groups able to receive the vaccine are now eligible at County Public Health Community Vaccination Clinics,” says Van Do-Reynoso, County Public Health Director. “Now is the time to encourage your family members, neighbors, coworkers to do their part and receive the vaccine as soon as they can,” says Do-Reynoso.

County residents may begin scheduling appointments for Public Health Community Vaccination Clinics located at the Santa Barbara Hilton Beachfront Resort in Santa Barbara and Allan Hancock College located in Santa Maria.

Groups currently eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Public Health

Community Vaccination Clinics include everyone 16 years of age and older for locations using the Pfizer vaccine and everyone 18 years of age and over for locations using the Moderna vaccine and Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

All eligible community members can sign up for a vaccine appointment by registering online at the Public Health Website or by calling 2-1-1 and pressing option 4 for assistance. The call center is open 7 days a week from 9a.m. – 5p.m.

