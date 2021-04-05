Briefs No Charges Filed Against San Marcos Foothills Protesters

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office will not file charges against the eight protesters who were arrested for blocking two bulldozers from developing multimillion-dollar homes late February near the San Marcos Preserve.

The contractor who was blocked by the protesters said he wanted law enforcement involvement at first but then the property owner who employed the contractor informed Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney’s Office personnel that he did not want charges to be filed.

