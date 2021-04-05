Breaking | All S.B. Adults Now Eligible to Make COVID Vaccine Appointments
Briefs

No Charges Filed Against San Marcos Foothills Protesters

By
Mon Apr 05, 2021 | 5:36pm

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office will not file charges against the eight protesters who were arrested for blocking two bulldozers from developing multimillion-dollar homes late February near the San Marcos Preserve. 

The contractor who was blocked by the protesters said he wanted law enforcement involvement at first but then the property owner who employed the contractor informed Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney’s Office personnel that he did not want charges to be filed.

Every day, the staff of the Santa Barbara Independent works hard to sort out truth from rumor and keep you informed of what’s happening across the entire Santa Barbara community. Now there’s a way to directly enable these efforts. Support the Independent by making a direct contribution or with a subscription to Indy+.

Tue Apr 06, 2021 | 03:49am
https://www.independent.com/2021/04/05/no-charges-filed-against-san-marcos-foothills-protesters/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.