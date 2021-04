More Like This

Regarding the restoration of the bandshell at Plaza del Mar, Adelante Charter School has used this park and the bandshell for our annual Diá de Los Muertos event for the past few years (2020 excluded). We love this location for our festival and are excited that the city is putting money into its restoration.

