Drink Wine and Eat Chocolate for a Good Cause

Santa Barbara School of Squash (SBSOS) is offering a noble reason to drink wine and eat chocolate with their For the Love of Wine and Chocolate virtual guided tasting and fundraiser on Sunday, April 18. All proceeds will benefit the nonprofit, which provides local low-income and underserved students with enrichment opportunities through academics, sport, and community service. Event kits are $25 for the event link; $100 for two bottles of Foley Estates wine (one white, one red), Jessica Foster chocolates, and party favors from the organization for pickup; and $200 for delivery.

“It’s important to support the Santa Barbara School of Squash because we are now providing an even more critical service than we have ever done and we rely solely on the generosity of a relatively small group of supporting foundations and individuals,” said Robert Graham, executive director of SBSOS.

Foley Estates and Jessica Foster Confections will guide the wine and chocolate pairing segment of the event, which will also feature a silent auction and live music from Jason Libs of The Red Piano.

“Low-income communities are more likely to be exposed to COVID-19, have higher mortality rates, and severely suffer economically,” Graham said. “Low-income jobs cannot be performed remotely, and the majority of their employers do not offer paid sick leave or health insurance.”

In light of this, SBSOS is going beyond regular instruction to include tutoring, mentoring, and advising families on health and safety, unemployment filings, legal resources, mental health, laws, employment opportunities, food, rent assistance, and more.

“Our goal is 100 percent high school graduation and to make sure our students are either college bound or that they have a great alternate plan,” Graham said. “To date we have been 100 percent successful.”

The event is being produced by local event producer Ellyette Iverson through her company, eji experiences. Order tickets here.

