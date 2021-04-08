Announcement SBSheriff.Org Offers Online Reporting, Breaking News and More

Santa Barbara, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the public about all of the services that can be found on our website. Visit SBSheriff.org to find information and services including; online reporting, breaking news, who’s in custody, employment opportunities and more.

Online citizen reporting is a convenient way to report crimes from your computer or mobile device. You can use the portal to report theft, lost property, vehicle vandalism, vandalism, unlawful use of a credit card, trespassing, civil complaints, child custody disputes, vehicle burglary, suspicious circumstances, animal complaints, shoplifting (suspect not detained), check fraud under $1,000, and theft from an unlocked vehicle. You can also use this portal to request a vacation check of your residence.

Also, on our website you will find breaking news including press releases as well as a link to our Twitter and Instagram feeds. Easy access buttons on the home page link to a search for inmates in our custody, LiveScan appointment information, parking ticket payment information, wanted person’s information, Megan’s Law information, human trafficking information as well as a portal where you can request a copy of a report or submit a public records request. The “Join Us” tab lists current employment opportunities with the Sheriff’s Office and our policies and procedures are linked in the “About Us” tab.

The Sheriff’s Office consistently updates our website to offer the information you need in an easy to use and accessible format.

