More Like This

Maybe our restaurants should adopt a special Medication Segregation system for a few months: ” Full-Vaxers” — “Half-Vaxers” — “Pre-Vaxers” — “Vexed Non-Vaxers” — and “Konspiracy Klorox Klanners.”

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.