Briefs Men Arrested for Allegedly Shooting Stolen Gun into Air The .22 Caliber Handgun Had Been Reported Stolen from Missouri

Goleta residents Jesus Coronado, 20, and Carter Chavez, 25, were arrested Friday after allegedly shooting a handgun into the air from a backyard on San Milano Drive.

After receiving a 911 call of gunfire in the area, deputies quickly identified Coronado and Chavez as suspects.

Neither of them was in possession of a firearm when authorities arrived, prompting deputies to serve a search warrant on the residence.

Inside they discovered a .22 caliber handgun, which had been reported as stolen from Mercer County in Missouri.

Coronado and Chavez were both charged with negligent discharge of a firearm, among other offenses, and are being held in jail on $35,000 bail.

