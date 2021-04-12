Briefs Barricaded Sexual Assault Suspect Surrenders After Hours-Long Negotiation

After hours of negotiation, a sexual assault suspect who had barricaded himself inside an apartment came out and surrendered himself to Santa Barbara Police officers.

The police were initially called to the 200 block of Ladera Street when they received a report around 5 a.m. Sunday from the victim that the suspect had sexually assaulted her and brandished a handgun at her. When officers searched the area and found the suspect, 29-year-old Eduardo Adrian Mendoza, he fled into an apartment. There were two other uninvolved bystanders in the apartment; one was a child.

The SWAT and Crisis Negotiation Response Team worked alongside SBPD officers to get Mendoza to come out. Around 9 a.m., police negotiators were able to convince the suspect to surrender after nearly four hours of negotiation without further incident. The other occupants in the apartment were unharmed.

There were three replica handguns discovered in the apartment, which are nearly impossible to determine as replicas based on appearance alone.

Mendoza was booked in the Santa Barbara County Jail for attempted rape, false imprisonment, brandishing an imitation firearm, and resisting/obstructing arrest. He is being held on $100,000 bail.

