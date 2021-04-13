MTD to Resume Fares and Reopen Transit Center

More Like This

Santa Barbara city buses will increase the number of passengers allowed on board on Thursday, April 15. The new capacity will be 20 people on a 40-foot bus, and 15 on a 30 footer. Masks are required onboard and while waiting. Transport has been free during the pandemic, but the free ride ends May 10, and the Transit Center reopens April 26 for tickets and passes. The S.B. Metropolitan Transit District website ( sbmtd.gov ) contains all schedules, and the SBMTD BusTracker app is a handy way to know when a bus will arrive.

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.