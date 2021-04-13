Announcement Santa Barbara County Moves Closer to the Orange Tier

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – Santa Barbara County has met the State’s Orange Tier case rate and positivity rate for one week. If these metrics are met for one additional week, movement into the less restrictive Orange Tier may take effect as early as Wednesday, April 21, 2021. This movement will further ease restrictions and allow more indoor activities, in accordance with the rules and framework of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

The County can move into the Orange Tier of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy when its case rate has been under 6 cases per every 100,000 residents and test positivity is under 4.9% for the last two weeks. The potential for this forward move comes after the state raised the metrics threshold for counties to meet after achieving a goal to vaccinate more than 4 million Californians who live in areas hardest hit by the pandemic, as measured by the Healthy Places Index. Santa Barbara County’s adjusted case rate is currently 4.6 cases per 100,000 residents and local test positivity is 1.9%.

“We have made significant progress in lowering our local case rate and test positivity,” states Dr. Henning Ansorg, Health Officer for the County of Santa Barbara. “Every member of our community has an important role to help us continue to enjoy the expanding benefits while continuing to be mindful of safety practices including wearing masks, physically distancing, washing their hands, and getting vaccinated.”

Some activities which will be allowed with Santa Barbara County’s anticipated move to the Orange Tier include:

Restaurants: Indoor seating increases to 50% capacity or 200 people maximum.

Indoor seating increases to 50% capacity or 200 people maximum. Gyms and Fitness Centers: 25% capacity indoors; indoor pools can open.

25% capacity indoors; indoor pools can open. Wineries and Breweries: 25% or 100 people indoors maximum

25% or 100 people indoors maximum Movie Theaters: 50% or 200 people maximum.

50% or 200 people maximum. Museums, Zoos and Aquariums: 50% capacity for indoor activities.

50% capacity for indoor activities. Places of Worship: 50% capacity indoor activities.

50% capacity indoor activities. Bars with no food service: Open outdoors with modifications.

Open outdoors with modifications. All retail: No capacity limits.

For more information about the COVID-19 response locally, please visit https://publichealthsbc.org or call 2-1-1 and press option #4.

Add to Favorites