Briefs Santa Barbara City Council Votes to Pursue Black History Grant

As part of an ongoing effort to preserve historic landmarks that represent Santa Barbara’s Black history, the Santa Barbara City Council voted to apply for a $40,000 grant to hire an architectural historian to write what’s technically known as a “statement of context” detailing the history of Black people in the City of Santa Barbara. Such statements are helpful tools in knowing which structures should and can be designated as a historic landmark. This work would exceed the scope and time of the city’s architectural historian, Nicole Hernandez.

