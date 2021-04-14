Extra! Spring Reset Giveaway: Santa Barbara Symphony

Enter below for a chance to win the prize from Santa Barbara Symphony.

Giveaway is open from April 15 – 28. Winners will be notified via email by Friday, April 30.

Prize Description: A full digital subscription for the Santa Barbara Symphony’s 2020/21 season. This subscription package includes all SIX digital concerts (recorded onstage at The Granada Theatre and the Music Academy of the West). This digital subscription is valid for your entire household and provides both on-demand access to previously aired concerts as well as the broadcast premiere of our May concert, Triumph (airing May 15). Our digital concerts include over an hour of performances featuring musicians from the Santa Barbara Symphony along with world-renowned and award-winning guest artists like Broadway star Lisa Vroman, violin virtuoso Gilles Apap, award-wining baritone, Cedric Berry, and much more.

