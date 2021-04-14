Extra! Spring Reset Giveaway

Spring has sprung! To help get us all in the spirit of this new season, we have put together the Spring Reset Giveaway, where seven local businesses are giving away prizes to help you reset your space, mind, body, and soul.

The giveaway runs from April 15 – 28. Look below to see which businesses are participating and what great prizes they’re giving away!

You can enter as many of the giveaways as you would like. One entry per email address. Winners will be notified via email by Friday, April 30.

Estetica mia

esteticamia.com



Prize Description: Virtual spa facial party for three. This includes a home facial spa kit for each guest, 1-hour guided facial experience with Estetica mia's skin care lead, social media photo booth picture, and a raffle prize.

Jiffy Lube (Santa Barbara)

jiffylube.com



Prize Description: A complete complimentary servicing of your vehicle including: Jiffy Lube's Signature Service oil change featuring Pennzoil Platinum full synthetic motor oil, replacement of your air filter and cabin air filter (if applicable), a complete fuel system cleaning service, replacement of your windshield wiper blades and tire rotation. These services have a combined value of up to $450. Not transferrable, may not be sold or otherwise traded, maximum value $450. No cash value. Limitations and exclusions apply. Not all services are required on every vehicle, not substitutions or credits will be given if a service is not performed due to vehicle type.

Jiffy Lube MultiCare (Goleta)

jiffylube.com



Prize Description: A complimentary set of 4 Nexen N5000 tires for any passenger car, SUV or small truck including installation. Must have tires installed at time of purchase on vehicle. Limited to OEM tire sizes and fitment. Not transferrable, may not be sold or otherwise traded, maximum value $500. No cash value. Limitations and exclusions apply. Winner may apply value towards other premium tires that are not included in the offer.

SWELL: Santa Barbara Athletic Club

sbac.swellclubs.com



Prize Description: A one-month membership to Santa Barbara Athletic Club (valued at $275). Prize must be redeemed by December 31, 2021

Santa Barbara Symphony

thesymphony.org



Prize Description: A full digital subscription for the Santa Barbara Symphony's 2020/21 season. This subscription package includes all SIX digital concerts (recorded onstage at The Granada Theatre and the Music Academy of the West). This digital subscription is valid for your entire household and provides both on-demand access to previously aired concerts as well as the broadcast premiere of our May concert, Triumph (airing May 15). Our digital concerts include over an hour of performances featuring musicians from the Santa Barbara Symphony along with world-renowned and award-winning guest artists like Broadway star Lisa Vroman, violin virtuoso Gilles Apap, award-wining baritone, Cedric Berry, and much more.

