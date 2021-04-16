Letters The Lies Continue

Fox, Newsmax, Breitbart News, and others have repeatedly questioned not only President Biden’s honesty and integrity, but his mental acuity as well. They clearly have the constitutional right to express these opinions. It’s ironic, however, that these same entities and many individuals still regard Donald Trump as both a paragon of virtue and as a “stable genius” despite an abundance of evidence to the contrary.

During his one term in office, the Washington Post, Politico, Mother Jones, and others have documented more than 30,000 Trump lies. He has lied about virtually everything. This includes (but is not limited to) the size of his inauguration crowd, “Mexico will pay” for his great border wall, his extramarital escapades, and COVID-19 being a hoax. But, how could he have managed all this while spending most of his waking hours playing golf, bashing immigrants, denying climate change, politicizing the Dept. of Justice, and inciting an insurrection? It’s a mystery for the ages. Apparently, a crushing electoral defeat (about which he and the entire Rethuglican Party are still lying!) did not serve as a deterrent.

On a related note, this was Trump’s observation of the violent insurrection on Jan. 6: “Right from the start, it was zero threat … some of them went in and they’re hugging and kissing the police and the guards, you know?” Is that how Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died? Was he hugged and kissed to death? His family and friends and about 140 injured police officers would probably appreciate a more credible assessment. The GOP and its base are incensed that the “liberal media” has called this out as yet another lie. The only possible way Trump could be found “not guilty” of being a pathological liar is by pleading an insanity defense. Considering his long record of dishonesty, deceit, and hypocrisy, neither Trump nor his followers should be comfortable attacking anyone else’s character or mental fitness.

