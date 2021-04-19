Announcement Project Heal of Santa Barbara County Partner with Santa Barbara County Public Health Department for Vaccine Clinics

Project Heal of Santa Barbara County has partnered with the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and New Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, Santa Barbara, to provide their first Mobile Vaccination Clinic on Saturday, April 24, 2021, from 10:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. @ New Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 912 East Cota Street, Santa Barbara.

By APPOINTMENT ONLY, the clinic is being offered to primarily under-served community members identified as Blacks, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC), substance abuse and homeless individuals; however, anyone wishing a vaccine will not be refused, provided there are available appointments. 80 slots of the Moderna vaccine are presently available and will be filled by appointment only on a first come basis.

Those wishing an appointment are encouraged to call Marie Corbin, Executive Director, Project Heal, at (805)-280-3168 before Thursday, April 22, 2021, 12 noon.

Founded in 2014, Project Heal of Santa Barbara County, is a community-based

Case Management Support Services that serve those with mental & chronic conditions, TeleMental Chat, peer to peer support, resources, support and referrals to anyone needing services. Read more about Project Heal of Santa Barbara County work at www.projecthealsbc.org .

