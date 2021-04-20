Announcement Rosewood Miramar Beach Announces Four New Appointments to its Food and Beverage Team

Rosewood Miramar Beach, Southern California’s most luxurious oceanfront resort, is pleased to announce the appointment of four new members to its food and beverage team: Justin Sanford as director of outlets; Devin Kennedy as director of bars; Shibani Mone as chef de cuisine and Yannick Dumonceau as executive pastry chef. With experience at globally recognized establishments in North America and Europe, together the four new additions reinforce the resort as a premier culinary destination.



Justin comes to Rosewood Miramar Beach with nearly two decades of experience in the restaurant industry. In his new role as director of outlets, Justin is based in the resort’s signature restaurant Caruso’s where he oversees the day-to-day operations and works closely with Executive Chef Massimo Falsini in setting the standard for superlative service and experience, as well as leading the restaurant to earn coveted awards. Justin will also provide oversight for Miramar Beach Bar and the resort’s soon-to-open, new three-meal restaurant. Prior to joining Rosewood Miramar Beach, Justin served as general manager of Bourbon Steak, an American steakhouse in Los Angeles. He has also served as assistant general manager at Los Angeles restaurant Otium and dining room manager at Bouchon Bistro both in Yountville and Beverly Hills. Justin is also a certified sommelier.

Additionally, Devin joins Rosewood Miramar Beach with almost a decade of experience in hospitality, and a wealth of creativity in mixology. In his new position, Devin primarily serves at the resort’s Manor Bar where he oversees the day-to-day operation of the oceanfront cocktail bar. He also oversees the beverage program at all of the resort’s food and beverage outlets, developing new and exciting concepts to elevate the cocktail program. Originally from Washington, D.C., Devin spent the last seven years evolving his skills in the New York City bar scene where he worked for several standalone cocktail bars most recently, Pouring Ribbons. He has also held senior bartender roles in Michelin Star restaurants such as Cote and is a certified sommelier.

Shibani, takes on the role of chef de cuisine for Rosewood Miramar Beach’s signature oceanfront restaurant Caruso’s and Miramar Club. In the role, Shibani leads all activities related to the kitchen, including assistance in menu creation at both dining establishments. Shibani has trained in high performing kitchens throughout the country, including Eleven Madison Park, NoMad and The Modern in New York City as chef de partie, as well as at Quince in San Francisco as sous chef. Most recently, she held the position of interim executive chef at The Guild Hotel a Marriot Tribute Collection property in San Diego, where she oversaw all food and beverage teams and the execution of all the hotel’s dining menus.

Yannick Dumonceau has taken on the role of executive pastry chef at Rosewood Miramar Beach. He is responsible for the production and creation of the pastries, desserts and breads served throughout the resort’s eateries. Yannick has spent many years in the kitchens of renowned restaurants such as L’Ambroisie in Paris, as well as Quince and ONE65 in San Francisco. Most recently, Yannick was executive pastry chef at Alexander’s Patisserie a pastry shop in Mountain View.

“It is a pleasure to welcome Justin, Devin, Shibani and Yannick to the Rosewood Miramar Beach family,” said Rick Fidel, resort manager of Rosewood Miramar Beach. “Their breadth of culinary and mixology knowledge and training will be valuable additions to our food and beverage teams. I know each will play a pivotal role as the resort continues its success as one of Southern California’s top culinary destinations for locals and visitors.”

Rosewood Miramar Beach features distinctive restaurants and bars with a range of culinary options, from Italian-coastal cuisine to handcrafted cocktails, helmed by Executive Chef Massimo Falsini.

About Rosewood Miramar Beach

Named one of world’s best new resorts in Condé Nast Traveler’s 2020 Hot List, Rosewood Miramar Beach is situated on one of the most pristine beaches in the region and is located in Santa Barbara’s picturesque Montecito community known as The American Riviera. Offering 161 ultra-luxury guestrooms and suites, including beachfront accommodations, a collection of signature suites and multi-bedroom bungalows, the resort has been designed with style, grace and glamour and perfectly balances the residential and the refined. Amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness studio, two cabana-lined pools, bespoke beach service on the sandy shores of Miramar Beach and Sense, A Rosewood Spa – the only Forbes Five-Star spa in Santa Barbara. Home to several distinct dining venues including Caruso’s, the signature oceanfront restaurant, Rosewood Miramar Beach is a culinary destination for locals and visitors alike. An elevated retail experience further bolsters Rosewood Miramar Beach as the ultimate retreat for the best in luxury lifestyle, with The Shop at Miramar exclusively featuring The Miramar Collection, a first-of-its-kind goop Sundries Shop as well as a new California-inspired concept store curated by designer James Perse. Expansive indoor and outdoor event space, totaling approximately 28,000 square-feet, includes the Chandelier Ballroom with over 6,500-square-feet, and the Great Lawn, which offers infinite ocean views. Personalized service makes Rosewood Miramar Beach the perfect destination for celebrating life’s moments both big and small. Rosewood Miramar Beach is owned by Caruso and managed by Rosewood Hotels & Resorts.

