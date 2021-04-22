Letters Open Letter to Governor Newsom

Open Letter to Governor Newsom,

We are deeply dismayed to learn that Das Williams is seeking an appointment to the California Coastal Commission for the Central Coast. A controversial supervisor synonymous with Santa Barbara’s much-contested Cannabis Ordinance, he was barely able to retain his position in 2020 (even with the political and financial muscle of the cannabis industry). Indeed, there are serious ongoing conversations about a Recall of him and a ballot Referendum to upend his Cannabis Ordinance.

Williams’s ordinance has led to unprecedented, industrial levels of marijuana grows causing skunk stench and terpene production, that pollute our air from the mountains to the beaches. Moreover, these massive cannabis operations, with their associated effluent, are threatening our Environmentally Sensitive Habitats in the Coastal Zone and coastal streams.

Indeed, he was the subject of a year-long Grand Jury investigation and Report that singled out his ethically challenged and pay-to-play politics with the cannabis lobby in Santa Barbara County. Additionally, he is the subject of a Referral to the U.S. Attorney regarding the unprecedented levels of cannabis operations surrounding Carpinteria High School, that have filled classrooms and football fields with a putrid stench, impacting staff and students who are 75 percent Hispanic.

Presently, Williams’s lobbying for a cannabis dispensary on Santa Claus Lane, a Highway 101 onramp and beach access adjacent to year-round surf camps for children, has provoked intense community resistance. This matter alone would require his recusal from an expected Coastal Commission hearing and ruling.

These are but a few of the myriad conflicts that would disqualify him from representing the citizens of California and ruling on the many crucial issues before the Coastal Commission. There are several qualified candidates to serve on the Coastal Commission including Santa Barbara Council Member Meagan Harmon, a land-use attorney, who was born and raised here.

Regrettably, Das Williams has never had, nor merited, the respect of many of his First District constituents.

He certainly does not belong on the California Coastal Commission.

Respectfully submitted by 145 Santa Barbara County residents from its five districts including Buellton, Carpinteria, Cuyama, Montecito, City of Santa Barbara, Lompoc, Santa Ynez, Solvang, Summerland, Tepesquet, and (by quorum) Concerned Carpinterians, a grass roots organization representing approximately 300 residents in the First District.

Susan Allen

Susan Ashbrook

M. C. Athanassiadis

Sophia Athanassiadi

Robert Bailey

Valerie A. Bentz, Phd.

Susan Beeler Kreutzer

Dave Bettles

Tracy Bettles

Sean Bettles

Dede Borchard

Allen Braithwaite

Tony Brown

Tessa Bryan

Anna Bradley

Timothy Buffalo

Victoria Buffalo

Dinah Calderon

Ricardo Calderon

Anna Carrillo

Janet Carlson

Stephen Carlson

Howard E. Chase

Jo Ann Chase

Jennifer Chisik

James A. Claffey

Debi Clark

Larry Clark

Robert Collector

Eileen Conrad

John Culbertson

Sean Daniel

Bill Dietsch

Elaine Dietsch

Ann Diener

Robert Diener

Gary Delanoeye

Tamara Donohoe

Cheryl Doty

Dewlson Family Farm

Brian Edwards

Linda Ekstrom

Paul Ekstrom

Debra Eagle

Sally Eagle

Terry Eagle

Dan A. Emmett

Rae M. Emmett

Anita Engs

Edward W Engs IV

Joan Esposito

Les Esposito

Stephen K. Figler, Ph.D

Maureen Foley Claffey

Patricia French

Michael French

Jon Gans

Gregory Gandrud

Robyn Geddes

Linda P. Hannon

John Heaton

Valerie Hoffman

Deke Hunter

Ruthie Hunter

Douglas Huston

Llewelyn Goodfield

Marilyn Goodfield

Helen Graves

Scott Graves

Leigh Johnson

Ron Johnson

Rebecca Kapustay

Pati Kern

Richard Kopcho

Darcy Kopcho

Sandra M. Kuttler

Robert Lesser

Jorgito Lucas

David Ludwig

Mike Macari

Barbara Macari

Sarah Mascarenas-Triguero

Derek McLeish

Corinne Matson

William James Matson

Elizabeth Mandl

V. James Mannoia

J. Mariner

Sharyne Merritt

Carrie Miles, PhD,

Cathy Ann Miller

Mitch Morehart

Marla McNally

Stephanie Nicks

Doris Neff

Lionel Neff

John Theodore Nunes, Jr.

Renee O’Neill

Bobbie Offen

MaryPat O’Connor

Blair Pence

Dianne Pence

Andrew Pfeffer

Elizabeth Poje

Bruce Porter

Denise Peterson

Tom Peterson

Marvin Raupp

Chris Reif

Tracey Reif

Patricia Reynales

Heidi Robbins

Ross Robins

Nanci Robertson

Nelson Roberts

Kathy Roberts

Brenda Rosentrater

Ray Rosentrater

Francis Saragoza

Patricia Saragosa

Sheryl Schwartz

Barry K. Schwartz

Marion A. Souza

Sky Souza

Wendy Spencer

Carla Singer

Jill Stassinos

Barbara Stoops

Helen Thomas

Janet Thomson

Tim Thomson

Abby Turin

Evan Turpin

Hunter Turpin

Casey Turpin

Travis Turpin

Polly Turpin

Scott Van Der Kar

Alice Vazquez

Kaye Walters

Sandra Weil

Allan Weil

Alison H. Werts

Linda Whiston

Edwin Woods

Kate Wu

Gus Zachariou

