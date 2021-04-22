Open Letter to Governor Newsom
Open Letter to Governor Newsom,
We are deeply dismayed to learn that Das Williams is seeking an appointment to the California Coastal Commission for the Central Coast. A controversial supervisor synonymous with Santa Barbara’s much-contested Cannabis Ordinance, he was barely able to retain his position in 2020 (even with the political and financial muscle of the cannabis industry). Indeed, there are serious ongoing conversations about a Recall of him and a ballot Referendum to upend his Cannabis Ordinance.
Williams’s ordinance has led to unprecedented, industrial levels of marijuana grows causing skunk stench and terpene production, that pollute our air from the mountains to the beaches. Moreover, these massive cannabis operations, with their associated effluent, are threatening our Environmentally Sensitive Habitats in the Coastal Zone and coastal streams.
Indeed, he was the subject of a year-long Grand Jury investigation and Report that singled out his ethically challenged and pay-to-play politics with the cannabis lobby in Santa Barbara County. Additionally, he is the subject of a Referral to the U.S. Attorney regarding the unprecedented levels of cannabis operations surrounding Carpinteria High School, that have filled classrooms and football fields with a putrid stench, impacting staff and students who are 75 percent Hispanic.
Presently, Williams’s lobbying for a cannabis dispensary on Santa Claus Lane, a Highway 101 onramp and beach access adjacent to year-round surf camps for children, has provoked intense community resistance. This matter alone would require his recusal from an expected Coastal Commission hearing and ruling.
These are but a few of the myriad conflicts that would disqualify him from representing the citizens of California and ruling on the many crucial issues before the Coastal Commission. There are several qualified candidates to serve on the Coastal Commission including Santa Barbara Council Member Meagan Harmon, a land-use attorney, who was born and raised here.
Regrettably, Das Williams has never had, nor merited, the respect of many of his First District constituents.
He certainly does not belong on the California Coastal Commission.
Respectfully submitted by 145 Santa Barbara County residents from its five districts including Buellton, Carpinteria, Cuyama, Montecito, City of Santa Barbara, Lompoc, Santa Ynez, Solvang, Summerland, Tepesquet, and (by quorum) Concerned Carpinterians, a grass roots organization representing approximately 300 residents in the First District.
