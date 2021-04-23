Announcement Goleta Union School District Board of Trustees selects Dr. Diana Roybal as next Superintendent

Credit: CHELSEA CHORPENNING

The Goleta Union School District Board of Trustees is pleased to announce that Dr. Diana Roybal has been selected as the new Superintendent. The Board will formally vote on her appointment at the April 28, 2021 Board Meeting. Dr. Roybal is scheduled to begin her position on July 1, 2021.

The selection culminates a Superintendent search process that included a districtwide survey and input sessions with administrators, staff, and community members. Using this information, Leadership Associates, a top search firm, conducted an extensive search.

The GUSD Board selected Dr. Roybal from an incredibly talented and impressive pool of candidates. GUSD Board President, Luz Reyes-Martín, said “Dr. Roybal has a proven track record of promoting academic success, professional learning communities among teachers, and parent engagement. She brings outstanding experience in instruction, innovation, and is an equity-minded leader.”

Dr. Roybal earned her Doctor of Education (Ed.D.) in Educational Leadership from University of Phoenix, an Educational Specialist (Ed.S) degree in Administration & Educational Leadership from the University of Colorado, a Master’s Degree (MA) in Curriculum & Instructional Design from Colorado Christian University, and a Bachelor’s Degree (BA) in Elementary Education from Colorado Christian University. She currently serves as the Executive Director of Elementary Education for the Cherry Creek School District in Colorado.

“The Goleta Union School District Board was impressed with Dr. Roybal’s experience and is enthusiastic about her selection. She brings a strong background in elementary education and in working with teachers and parents. We are thrilled to welcome her to Goleta Union,” said Board President Reyes-Martín.

In her current role, she oversees and provides support to 15 elementary schools serving 8,000 students. Dr. Roybal has over 25 years of experience in public education. She has been a preschool teacher, elementary classroom teacher, assistant principal, and principal. She has been with the Cherry Creek School District since 2005 serving as an effective and collaborative leader. In her time as a Principal and Administrator, she has implemented Positive Behavior Intervention Support (PBIS), worked with Padres Unidos groups supporting Spanish speaking families, initiated an Adult English Class to increase parent engagement, and developed effective Professional Learning Communities (PLC) with teachers. She is a strong instructional leader whose philosophy and experience closely aligns with the Goleta Union School District.

“I am truly honored to have been selected as the next superintendent to lead and serve the Goleta Union School District into the future. Building strong relationships is a priority for me and I am eager to meet the educators, staff, parents, and most importantly, the students that make up the Goleta Union School District community,” said Dr. Roybal.

Dr. Roybal is a California native. She was born in Woodland, California and grew up in the Inland Empire in Southern California. She has been married for 32 years to her husband, Chris Roybal. Mr. Roybal recently retired from the Colorado Air National Guard. They have two adult children and enjoy outdoor recreational activities. Dr. Roybal looks forward to relocating to the Goleta area.

The Goleta community is invited to tune in to the April 28th Board Meeting to celebrate Dr. Roybal’s appointment and hear a few words from her. For more information, visit https://www.goleta.k12.ca.us.

