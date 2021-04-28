Announcement CADA Welcomes Four New Board Members Dr. Sherif Elasyouty, Judge Rogelio Flores, CPA Catherine Lauber, Chief Deputy DA John Savrnoch

SANTA BARBARA, CA (April 28, 2021) – The Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse (CADA) is pleased to announce the addition of four new members to its Board of Directors.

“We are very fortunate to have such highly respected community members make time for CADA,” said Dr. Scott Whiteley, CADA’s Executive Director. “Each individual brings tremendous relevant expertise and perspective to the oversight of the work we do. They join a strong and dedicated board effort to make our community healthier, safer and more vibrant, and we are deeply appreciative of their service.”



Dr. Sherif Elasyouty is a psychiatrist certified by the American Board for psychiatry and neurology, and addiction medicine. In addition to his private medical practice, Dr. Elasyouty co-founded and remains co-director of Recovery Road Medical Center in Santa Barbara, which provides outpatient treatment for adults battling alcoholism and addiction. He holds a medical degree from the Faculty of Medicine, Mansoura University, Egypt; and received training at the University of Louisville, Kentucky, and the University of Vanderbilt, Tennessee, including a fellowship in addiction psychiatry.

“I cannot say enough about the importance of CADA’s contributions to the health of our community,” said Dr. Elasyouty. “I am looking forward to bringing my experiences with client communication and advocacy to the excellent care CADA provides.”

Judge Rogelio Flores, who holds political science and law degrees from UCLA, served 31 years on the bench of Santa Barbara Superior Court (in Santa Maria and Lompoc), presiding over hundreds of cases involving felonies, mental health issues, substance abuse, and domestic violence. He was assigned to various collaborative courts in Santa Maria, including the Substance Abuse Treatment Court and the Mental Health Court and calendars specializing in co-occurring disorders, presided over the DUI High Risk Offender Treatment, and helped found The Veterans Treatment Court in Santa Maria and Lompoc. He retired from the bench in May 2018.

“If there is any silver lining to the pandemic, it’s that it has exposed tremendous service disparity in communities across our country,” said Judge Flores. “I am pleased to join the voice of North County as CADA continues its outreach to those who need us most.”

Catherine Lauber, CPA, is a member of Santa Barbara-based McGowan Guntermann, the oldest CPA firm on the Central Coast. Ms. Lauber grew up in Santa Cruz and received her degree in Economics and Accounting from UCSB. She has worked as a CPA for the past 10 years, utilizing her skills in accounting and financial analysis to help small businesses and individuals understand and address their accounting needs and make strategic decisions to fuel their success. The pandemic has posed significant fiscal hurdles for many, and each client’s story is her personal challenge to get them to the other side as safely and soundly as possible.

“Behind all of CADA’s great work in the community are decisions around managing the agency’s finances and data needs,” said Ms. Lauber. “I’m looking forward to helping ensure that all of those related functions stay aligned with best practices in the nonprofit community.”

John Savrnoch is Chief Deputy District Attorney for Santa Barbara’s South County. Born and raised in Wisconsin, Mr. Savrnoch received a B.S. and an MBA from Milwaukee’s Marquette University, and a law degree from the University of Wisconsin. Prior to his current role, he worked in the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office for 23 years, the last 10 as a supervisor/administrator, overseeing the financial crimes, consumer protection, and misdemeanor units, and serving as Assistant District Attorney and then as Chief Assistant District Attorney.

“Unresolved alcohol and drug abuse are present in a predominance of cases we see in court,” said Chief Deputy DA Savrnoch. “Every CADA win for a client is a win for our whole community.”

About the Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse (CADA)

Since 1949, CADA has delivered programs and services focused on educating, preventing, and treating substance abuse and co-occurring conditions affecting youth, adults, and families in Santa Barbara County. The agency works in close partnership with local schools, law enforcement, health care organizations, businesses, other nonprofits, and the media. CADA services are available to anyone impacted by alcohol, drugs, and/or mental health concerns, without regard to gender, gender preference, age, race, ethnicity, or national origin. For more information, visit www.cadasb.org.

