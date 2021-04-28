Announcement Car & Bike Caravan honoring International Workers Day this May Day highlights calls for Protecting Our Service Workers from Displacement and Gentrification in Santa Barbara

Since the Haymarket Square Massacre over a century ago, May Day has been recognized worldwide to uplift the labor movement, as well as immigrant rights since the massive marches in 2006.

As workers fought then despite violent repression for basic rights we take for granted today like the 8 hour workday, the COVID-19 pandemic reminds us that we are still working for the dignity of essential workers.

This May Day, CAUSE and our allies are holding car caravans across the Central Coast to honor workers as #AlwaysEssential and demand justice, safety, and fair wages for working people!

Many of the Central Coast’s immigrant farmworkers and service workers have been excluded from unemployment insurance and federal stimulus through this pandemic, while being among the hardest hit. Too many families have emptied their savings to pay rent, and are at risk of rent increases and evictions once COVID-19 protections end.

This May Day we are calling on our leaders to pass long-term protections like rent stabilization to prevent displacement of our communities, because we are #HereToStay! Learn more about our Community Stabilization Initiative in Santa Barbara here.

The Santa Barbara 2020 May Day Coalition also has a “Earth Day to May Day” social media campaign at www.MayDay805.org, uplifting different issue each day to show we need an intersectional movement supporting workers!

When: Saturday May 1st, 5:30pm

Where: Starting point: Quarantina & Ortega in Santa Barbara

Who: Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy (CAUSE), Future Leaders of America (FLA), Casa de la Raza, El Centro SB, UDW AFSCME, UFCW 770, SBCAN, The Fund for Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara Tenants Union, Standing Up for Racial Justice Santa Barbara, Central Coast Labor Council, Planned Parenhood Central Coast

