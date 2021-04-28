County of Santa Barbara Public Health Department COVID-19 Mobile Vaccination Clinics Accepting Walk-ins
The County Public Health Department COVID-19 mobile vaccination clinics are broadly available throughout the county and now accepting walk-ins without an appointment.
To view a list of all mobile clinic dates and locations, please visit the public health website.
In addition to the mobile vaccination clinics, appointments are available and can be scheduled through My Turn, as well as through the direct provider links found on the public health website vaccine page.
The mobile vaccination clinics will be moving locations to assure accessibility countywide. Clinics available this week are listed below.
Santa Barbara – Thursday, April 29
- 10:30 a.m. – noon, 5427 Hollister Ave., Carter-Duncan Corporation
Moderna
- 7 a.m. – 2 p.m., 3400 Calle Real, Earl Warren Showgrounds Flea Market
Johnson & Johnson
Guadalupe – Friday, April 30
- 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., 1050 Escalante St., Guadalupe Ranch Acres
Moderna