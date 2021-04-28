Announcement County of Santa Barbara Public Health Department COVID-19 Mobile Vaccination Clinics Accepting Walk-ins

The County Public Health Department COVID-19 mobile vaccination clinics are broadly available throughout the county and now accepting walk-ins without an appointment.

The mobile vaccination clinics will be moving locations to assure accessibility countywide. Clinics available this week are listed below.

Santa Barbara – Thursday, April 29

10:30 a.m. – noon, 5427 Hollister Ave., Carter-Duncan Corporation

Moderna



Moderna 7 a.m. – 2 p.m., 3400 Calle Real, Earl Warren Showgrounds Flea Market

Johnson & Johnson

Guadalupe – Friday, April 30

10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., 1050 Escalante St., Guadalupe Ranch Acres

Moderna

