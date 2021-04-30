Announcement Author, Speaker, and Interfaith Leader, Eboo Patel Concludes Marymount’s Annual Speaker Series with Message of Unity & Understanding

Santa Barbara, Ca. (April 30, 2021) – For the final presentation in their annual Speaker Series, Marymount of Santa Barbara is welcoming world-renowned author, speaker, and Interfaith leader, Eboo Patel, to speak on celebrating the diversity of our values and beliefs on May 6th.



Patel founded his national non-profit, the Interfaith Youth Core (IFYC) to promote working towards an America where people of different faiths, worldviews, and traditions can bridge differences and find common values to build a shared life together. In his presentation, he will share with the community the knowledge he has gained from working for over 15 years with a variety of organizations, and thousands of students on college and university campuses across the country to foster interfaith collaboration.



“One of our signature curricular programs is our Kaleidoscope World Religions & Service Learning program. Starting as young as 3 years old and all the way through the 8th grade, our students have the opportunity to study the moral, ethical and global study of all religions to foster understanding, appreciation, and inclusivity,” Head of School, Chris Broderick, said. “As a school, our vision is to live with “purpose beyond self”. This means we have the very powerful responsibility to include the study of many values and beliefs of our classmates, community and the world at large.



Patel is the perfect guest to speak to these core values we champion as a school.”Patel was named by the U.S. News & World Report as one of America’s Best Leaders of 2009, and he also served on President Obama’s Inaugural Faith council.



Patel is the author of “Acts of Faith,” “Sacred Ground,” and “Interfaith Leadership: A Primer, and Out of Many Faiths: Religious Diversity and the American Promise.” Patel earned his doctorate in the sociology of religion from Oxford University where he studied on a Rhodes Scholarship. Currently Patel spends his time collaborating and sharing his knowledge and expertise with students, educators and community leaders, discussing the importance of interfaith cooperation in our world. “Patel is an incredible leader in the movement to build understanding, communication, and cooperation in our youth. We can’t wait to engage in meaningful conversation with this celebrated speaker,” Broderick said.



Marymount’s annual Speaker Series invites a selection of authors and industry experts to share their expertise on important issues and themes related to childhood and adolescent development. Internationally-recognized author Grant Lichtman began the series this year with his talk on raising creative and critical thinkers, followed by psychologist & New York Times best-selling author, Dr. Lisa Damour, who shared her tips on how to help children cope with stress and find joy.



Patel will conclude the series on Thursday, May 6th from 12:00-1:00 p.m. All Speaker Series are open to the community and will be held via Zoom due to the pandemic. To RSVP, please email info@marymountsb.org. Zoom links will be emailed prior to the event.



At Marymount, we provide student-centered, individualized learning in a joyful and nurturing community, inspiring academic excellence and valuing difference. The educational vision for each Marymount graduate is to empower individual potential, inspire purpose beyond self, and cultivate social responsibility as they prepare for high school and beyond. For more information, email info@marymountsb.org or call 805-569-1811 ext. 131.





