Letters Love Is Critical

On Sunday, April 25, survivors, victims, and fellow mourners gathered at the courthouse to honor the victims of police violence in our local community and around the nation. A community altar honored the dead with food, flowers, and burning candles. The crowd gathered to say the names of all we’ve lost to police violence.

Three people are killed by the police every day in our country. Tragically, Krys Brandon Ruiz of Lompoc was fatally shot by Lompoc police in March. The death of Mr. Ruiz is not unprecedented. Transgender people are face a disproportionate risk of experiencing physical violence from law enforcement. In fact, transgender people are seven times more likely to experience physical violence when interacting with the police when compared with cisgender victims and survivors. The Santa Barbara local group of Moms Demand Action stands with the victims and survivors of gun violence in our community and demands that our local officials address gun violence for what it is: a public health crisis.

Our hearts go out to all those whose lives have been stolen or forever changed by gun violence. Moms Demand Action, a grassroots advocacy group, honors victims and survivors by fighting for common sense legislation. Our Everytown Survivor Network is available to all local victims and survivors of gun violence, and LGBTQ support is offered each month.

We have a plan to end gun violence. We hope you will join us.

Learn more at everytown.org and momsdemandaction.org.

@sbmomsdemandaction #momentsthatsurvive

Add to Favorites