Announcement SANTA BARBARA RIDES AGAIN! Carnival rides & games, food, beer garden, music on June 23-27, 2021

(Santa Barbara, CA April 2021) – If you’ve missed us as much as we’ve missed you then get ready Santa Barbara for the largest outdoor event this year! SB Fair & Expo is excited to present

“SANTA BARBARA RIDES AGAIN!” at Earl Warren Showgrounds Wednesday-Sunday, June 23-27, 2021 and to sweeten the deal, admission is FREE!

Featuring over 30 thrilling carnival rides that twist, twirl, spin and games for all ages. We will be serving delicious fair food, playing live music, and everyone is guaranteed to have a great time. Make new friends while quenching your thirst in our outdoor beer garden. The family adventures never end so live it up and create memories that will last a lifetime!

Mark your calendar for five beautiful days of fun, fun, fun at the “Santa Barbara Rides Again!” event on June 23-27, 2021.

We can’t wait to celebrate with you again!

Smoking is not permitted at the event.

For more information visit earlwarren.com or call (805) 687-0766.

