County Accepting Applications for Goleta Beach Restaurant What Will Replace the Beachside Cafe, Which Closed After 35 Years in Business?

What will replace the iconic Beachside Cafe, the restaurant at Goleta Beach that closed earlier this year after 35 years in business? The potential answers are already starting to hit the inbox of the County of Santa Barbara’s parks division, as the official request for proposals went out on Friday.

The existing building includes 5,754 square feet of interior space as well as 3,480 square feet of outdoor dining and event space, and the county is seeking a tenant that will serve all day, seven days a week. There’s also a snack bar to maintain, private events to host, and marketing collaborations to work out in serving the beach’s 1.4 million annual visitors. A full liquor license is part of the deal as well.

Informational meetings for interested parties will happen May 20-26, with proposal deadlines throughout June. The county expects to negotiate the contract through July, oversee remodeling from October until March 2022, and celebrate an opening in April 2022. For more information, see this website or send an email here.

