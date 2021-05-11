Announcement Carbajal Statement on Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting in San Luis Obispo

Washington, DC – Today, Congressman Salud Carbajal issued a statement following an officer-involved shooting in San Luis Obispo that killed one detective and injured another on Monday evening:

“I am saddened that a member of our local law enforcement was killed and another was seriously injured in the line of duty in San Luis Obispo last night. My thoughts are with Detectives Benedetti and Orozco’s loved ones, colleagues, and our entire community as we mourn this loss.

This week is National Police Week, a time to recognize the hard job our law enforcement officers take on. They put their lives on the line to keep us safe and, as we experienced last night, some have sadly lost their lives in service to our community. I will continue working in Congress to support our law enforcement community who work hard to protect us.”

Rep. Salud Carbajal represents California’s 24th congressional district, encompassing Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and part of Ventura County. He sits on the House Armed Services Committee, Agriculture Committee, and Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, where he serves as the Chair of the Subcommittee on Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation.

Add to Favorites