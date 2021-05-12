Announcement 2nd Story Associates Provides “Quality of Life” Health, Education and Social Services to Low-Income Families and Seniors

Santa Barbara, CA, May 12, 2021 – This past year brought many challenges to our community as many families and seniors faced hardships brought on by the national pandemic — including loss or reductions in income, job loss, as well food and health insecurity. During this time, the nonprofit 2nd Story Associates, responded by continuing its efforts to support low-income families and individuals with critical needs in the Santa Barbara area.

2nd Story Associates is the nonprofit arm of the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara (HACSB), created to support the development of affordable housing and promote social services for the benefit of low-income members of the Santa Barbara community. 2nd Story creates opportunities for low-income residents, many of whom are residents of HACSB housing and/or Section 8 Voucher recipients, to receive the support needed to preserve their home as well as improve their education, well-being and quality of life. They strive to ensure there is always hope for someone’s “2nd story.”

By collaborating and expanding their partnerships with community organizations and leaders such as The Food Bank of Santa Barbara County, Union Bank, Assistance League, Santa Barbara Foundation and Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara, 2nd Story Associates enhances the quality of life for low-income families, seniors and disabled individuals with an emphasis on promoting stability and self-sufficiency.

They create programs that provide much needed resources for even the most basic of needs including dental care, furniture, transportation and utility assistance. These programs and services are also made to improve the quality of life and dignity of those they serve.

“What is particularly effective about 2nd Story is that it can be nimble in its support to bridge the gap between low-income housing and other resources needed to pave the way toward self-sufficiency and independence, “said Rob Fredericks, Executive Director/CEO of the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara.

Programs include:

Furnishing Hope – A program that provides new Housing Authority residents with a “Welcome Home Kit” of basic household items and donated furniture to help furnish their new home.

GRAD Initiative – Growth Readiness And Development – the goal of GRAD Academy is to achieve a high school graduation rate of 95% among youth participating in Housing Authority programs and ensure graduates are either college and/or career ready.

Tools for School – An annual campaign that provides backpacks and back-to-school supplies for over 300 school-age children so that local low-income youth have the tools and supplies necessary to be successful, confident and prepared students.

Family Self-Sufficiency (FSS) Fund – The fund is designed to assist participants of the Housing Authority’s “Family Self-Sufficiency” program in accessing services, education, training and equipment that furthers their potential for increased earnings, financial empowerment and self-sufficiency.

Emergency Assistance Fund – The Emergency Assistance Fund assists low-income Housing Authority clients with a one-time financial intervention. This unique program prevents a short-term financial gap from becoming a major financial setback

Housing Santa Barbara Day – An annual event for Santa Barbara residents to become better educated on housing priorities and issues as well advocate for increased affordable housing. Workshops with various partners, and staff from local public and non-profit agencies, include topics such as: Tenant’s Right’s & Responsibilities, Resources for Tenants & Landlords for Rent/Mortgage Relief, Workforce Housing, Accessory Dwelling Units, and Home Ownership Programs.

If you would like to support 2nd Story Associates efforts to strengthen families and the Santa Barbara community, please consider making a donation at: www.2nd-story.org/donate

About 2nd Story Associates

2nd Story Associates is a nonprofit corporation created to support the development of affordable housing and promote social services for the benefit of low-income members of the Santa Barbara community.

