Announcement Children 12 to 15 Years Old Now Qualify for Pfizer Covid Vaccines at Cottage Health Drive-Up Clinic

SANTA BARBARA—Cottage Health’s Drive-Up Vaccination Clinic at the Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital campus will now offer Pfizer vaccines for children age 12 to 15 starting Thursday, May 13.

Everyone age 12 and over is now eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine. Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to provide consent at the clinic.

The Goleta clinic will be open Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, with extended hours on Thursday, May 13, until 7 pm.

To schedule an appointment, visit cottagehealth.org/myvaccine or cottagehealth.org/mivacuna.

Walk-up vaccinations are also available without an appointment.

Cottage Health is working alongside other vaccine providers in collective efforts to vaccinate people throughout the county and achieve the immunity level needed to end the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more vaccination clinic details, visit cottagehealth.org/covid19.

