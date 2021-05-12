Community Fiesta Is Returning, with 2021 Lineup Announced No Parade or Mercados, But Lots of Events and Parties

Old Spanish Day organizers on Wednesday announced a healthy lineup of events for Fiesta 2021, including La Fiesta Pequena, Las Noches de Ronda, an arts and crafts show, the rodeo, and a handful of traditional parties. But due to the ongoing pandemic, no parade or mercados will take place.

“This is a great moment for Fiesta as we continue to move out of the recent restrictions,” said La Presidenta Stephanie Petlow. “So many have worked so hard, and in a creative way, to bring as much Fiesta to our community this year as possible.” Attendance and event sizes will be smaller, Petlow said, but make no mistake: “Fiesta is returning.”

Petlow also announced this year’s theme ― Honoring our Generations. “We are all where we are because of those who came before us and the paths they paved. It is our duty to make sure we pave positive paths for future generations.” During this weekend’s La Primavera event, the official 2021 poster and pin will be revealed.

COVID-19 all but cancelled last year’s celebrations, though some signature events still took place, including the Spirit and Jr. Spirit competitions and Fiesta Pequena.

Maria Cabrera, La Primera Vice Presidente, hinted at possibly relaunching the parade and mercados if the reopenings continue. “When the City and County of Santa Barbara give us the go ahead, Old Spanish Days Fiesta is poised and ready to bring our historic parade up State Street again and to return the popular Mercados to both De La Guerra Plaza and Mackenzie Park.”

Between now and August, more events will be announced, the organizers said. In the meantime, here is the current schedule:

Saturday, May 15 2021

5:00pm La Primavera — The Carriage and Western Art Museum, 2021 Poster and Pin Unveil

June 2021

Fiesta Ranchera – Goleta

July 2021

Costume Sale

Sunday, August 1, 2021

5:00pm La Recepcion del Presidente — The Carriage and Western Art Museum

Fiesta Week

Los Ninos de las Flores

Wednesday, August 4, 2021

7:00pm La Fiesta Pequena — Live from TV Hill

Thursday, August 5, 2021

9:00am-5:00pm Fiesta Stock Horse Show & Rodeo — Earl Warren Showgrounds

Time TBA Los Dignatarios — Santa Barbara Zoo

Friday, August 6, 2021

9:00am-5:00pm Fiesta Stock Horse Show & Rodeo — Earl Warren Showgrounds

12:00-12:30pm Documentary: El Desfile Historico — the Historic Parade, Channel 1013

4:00pm Horsemen’s Rendezvous — The Carriage and Western Art Museum

8:00-9:30pm Noches de Ronda

Saturday, August 7, 2021

9:00am-5:00pm Fiesta Stock Horse Show & Rodeo — Earl Warren Showgrounds

10:00am-6:00pm Fiesta Arts and Crafts Show — Cabrillo Boulevard, West Beach

7:00-7:30pm Documentary: El Desfile Historico — the Historic Parade, Channel 1013

8:00-9:30pm Las Noches de Ronda

Sunday, August 8, 2021

10:00am-5:00pm Fiesta Arts and Crafts Show — Cabrillo Boulevard, West Beach

For more information, visit the Old Spanish Days website.

