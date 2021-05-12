About Us Meet Our Podcast Producer Molly McAnany Valencia Gal and UCSB Student Bringing ‘Santa Barbara Independent’ to Digital Airwaves

Ten week ago, the Santa Barbara Independent started reaching a new audience via The Indy: A Podcast. It’s not our first foray onto the airwaves — remember Poodle Radio on KCSB or our recurrent bits on KCRW? — but The Indy is our first proper podcast. For that, we have Molly McAnany to thank. Raised in Valencia, McAnany is about to graduate from UCSB next month with degrees in English, political science, and journalism, but will continue producing the podcast through the summer as we seek sponsors to make it permanent. She tells us more about herself below.

Credit: Courtesy

What attracted you here? Santa Barbara has been a place I grew up coming to every summer with my mom. We would come and explore the Botanic Garden, the zoo, and everything in between. It became our special place and our little tradition that we kept up with every year.

What will you do after graduation? I plan to continue work in broadcast and television production and eventually move to New York.

How’s it feel to be the voice of our first proper podcast? Well, first off, I’m honored. I personally have been hosting and producing my own longform content for years and love the process of creating something from nothing. I love talking to people, and I love being on air. It’s really that simple. After working on my audio editing skills, training my voice, and practicing live interviewing for years, I’m happy to have had such great feedback on my first large-scale project. Podcasting is the new frontier. People love to multitask, and podcasting allows for them to do just that.

What do you hope to bring to listeners each week? Behind-the-story dialogue, straight from the reporter’s mouth. Most of the time, when I read stories about famous people or ongoing national events, I wonder what it was like for the journalist to be there as a reporter. In this podcast, I hope to spotlight not only the story but what didn’t end up making it in the print article, finding that human interest angle that is newsworthy in and of itself.

Add to Favorites