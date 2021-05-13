Announcement National Police Week 2021

Santa Barbara, Calif. – This is National Police Week, that time of year when Americans pause to say a collective thank you to the men and women who wear or carry the badge. During this week, the Sheriff’s Office takes time to thank our deputies and custody deputies for the work that they do. We reflect and refresh our commitment to protect and serve our community, and remember those peace officers who have laid down their lives in the service of others. Somber ceremonies are hosted at agencies across the nation where names are read- from agencies far away and from times long ago, like Santa Barbara County Jailer George Downing who died in a vehicle accident while on duty in 1925. The names that are most difficult to hear are those that we know, of law enforcement officers who we share experiences with and have worked alongside. This week, several law enforcement officers were added to that list of names, including one that resonates with Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Deputies.

The loss of San Luis Obispo Police Detective Luca Benedetti is an especially hard blow for the Sheriff’s Office, since he is related to one of our Custody staff members and graduated from the Allan Hancock College Law Enforcement Academy in a class that included ten of our deputies. During their six months of intensive training, officers and deputies form friendships and bonds that last a lifetime. As careers progress, and milestones are passed, we reflect on challenges we overcame and the people who were there with us, who shared our experiences, values, dreams and motivation to make a positive difference in our communities. When such colleagues are taken from our ranks so violently, prematurely and senselessly, they live on in our hearts for the rest of our lives.

Sheriff Bill Brown said, “This week we and those we protect and serve pause to remember the brave men and women of law enforcement who, throughout our nation’s history, have made the ultimate sacrifice in the defense of freedom, justice and the American way of life. May we always remember them for their nobility, bravery and devotion to duty, and may we never forget that – as Americans – we are forever in their debt.”

Add to Favorites