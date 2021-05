More Like This

Reforming police policy by reducing their authority and increasing their liability will not cause people who don’t respect the law to suddenly respect it. Resisting arrest and being disrespectful toward law enforcement personnel is the central theme that leads to problems and injury. By the same token, police must be respectful and courteous while they professionally enforce the law.

