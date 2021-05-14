Briefs SBPD Remembers the Fallen May 15 Marks National Peace Officers Memorial Day

On May 15, law enforcement officers nationwide remember their colleagues who have died in the line of duty or who have become disabled in the course of their jobs. The Santa Barbara Police Department held a ceremony on Friday morning to remember the six officers who died while discharging their duties or as a result of injuries they sustained. Among them is Thomas Guerry, a detective for whom an annual award for outstanding service among county peace officers is named.

Guerry was an eight-year veteran with the SBPD when he was killed in a gun battle with two robbery suspects at the corner of Ortega and Bradbury in 1970. He and his partner had noted two suspicious persons, stopped them, and were fired on as they stepped out of their car. Guerry, who was 28 years old, was fatally wounded, but his partner returned fire and injured one of the men. The two turned out to be felons from Baltimore, who had been committing crimes coast-to-coast. They were both convicted of murder and served life sentences.

